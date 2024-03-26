Jennifer Garner Gets Exciting Career News

Apple TV+ announced a second season renewal for The Last Thing He Told Me. The series is based on the forthcoming sequel to the critically acclaimed, No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel, which is set for debut in 2025 from Simon & Schuster/Marysue Ricci Books in the U.S., and Penguin Random House/Century Books in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand — ahead of the premiere of the second season of the Apple TV+ series. Per an official press release, Season 2 will further explore the story with Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice and David Morse set to reprise their roles.

"Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave's gripping novel," Jennifer Garner said in a statement. She is also an executive producer. "The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious — and made even sweeter by collaborating with Laura, Josh, Reese and everyone at Hello Sunshine, as well as the amazing teams at Apple and 20th. Being part of this group, not to mention part of such a stellar cast, was a career highlight for me. I'm thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah's story — I couldn't have said yes more quickly to season two! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we're excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter."

Reese Witherspoon, founder of the media company Hello Sunshine added: "We are thrilled to be bringing this incredible team back together for another season of 'The Last Thing He Told Me' on Apple TV+," said. "The audience response to Laura Dave's gorgeous novel and Jen Garner's stunning performance in the series was so gratifying for all of us at Hello Sunshine. We can't wait to dive in and see what's in store for Hannah Hall in season two."