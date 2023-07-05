Jennifer Garner's Daughter Looks Like Her Identical Twin

Some new photos of Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet are going viral, with many noting that the 17-year-old looks like she could be her mother's identical twin. Over on Twitter, a picture popped up of Violet with her dad, Ben Affleck, and stepmom, Jennifer Lopez. The original poster joked that it looks like Garner "gave birth to herself. Glamour also shared some photos of the mother and daughter, revealing some side-by-side comparisons. Both are very tall with the same color hair and very similar facial features.

Garner and Affleck married in 2005. The couple shares three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. In 2018, the pair split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the next few years, including actress Ana de Armas and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. He has since rekindled his relationship with Lopez. They began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their I Do's in two separate ceremonies over summer 2022.

Y'all I Just Found Out Today That This Is Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet With Her Stepmom J'Lo & Ben Affleck....



So Jennifer Garner Gave Birth To Herself.. pic.twitter.com/rfiVUPCdDp — Mmekwa MrTV (@mrtv_mmekwa) July 5, 2023

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

Suggest previously rounded up some alleged reveals and allegations regarding Garner's feelings on the nuptials. The National Enquirer led the pack by claiming, "She's still processing the news and very shocked and kind of devastated, partly because she didn't think he'd go through with it, but also because of her feelings toward J.Lo. Now Jen has to deal with the annoying prospect of a lot more one-on-one time with J.Lo, and that's going to be awkward and uncomfortable!"

The outlet also stated, "Jen had no idea they were going to elope and that threw her for a loop." Us Weekly quoted a source as saying, "He clearly has a lot going on right now with Jennifer and all the attention that comes with their relationship, along with his demanding career and, of course, his kids. He's being pulled in a lot of directions-and that's something that quietly worried Jen." However, Suggest points out that Affleck's kids were present for his Georgia wedding to Lopez, and it would stand to reason that Garner would have known that her children were there, so it's highly likely she actually wasn't as surprised as it has been claimed.