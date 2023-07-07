Jennifer Garner Joins 'Deadpool 3' in Return to Marvel Role

Jennifer Garner has joined the cast of Deadpool 3, marking her return to the Marvel Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, a role she originated in the 2003's Daredevil opposite her then-future husband Ben Affleck. She would later go on to star in her own spinoff film, Elektra, in 2005. Not much is known about the plot of Deadpool 3, but Ryan Reynolds will be back as Wade "The Merc with a Mouth" Wilson, and this time he's bringing Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine.

A number of other Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018) stars are returning as well, such as Morena Baccarin as Wade's fiancée Vanessa; Leslie Uggams as Wade's elderly roommate Blind Al; Karan Soni as Wade's friend and driver Dopinder; Brianna Hildebrand as X-Men member Negasonic Teenage Warhead; Shioli Kutsuna as Negasonic's girlfriend and fellow X-Men member Yukio; Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus; and Rob Delaney as Peter, a member of Wilson's "X-Force" team. Newcomers to the franchise this time around include Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, both of whom have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy, from a script/story he wrote with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. The is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 3, 2024. Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Deadpool has officially been rolled into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making Deadpool 3 part of the franchise's Phase Five films.

Speaking to ComicBook.com about the new film, Soni offered some brief info and assured fans that it would be in-line with the previous two entries. "I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different," he told the outlet. "The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

Soni went on to say, "When I did some of the stuff, I saw some things that I didn't know were in the thing. I think, I would just say it this way: Ryan [Reynolds] doesn't need to do any of these movies unless he gets to do his version of it and he is such a star, and, I don't need to say this, a creative genius. He's taking this opportunity and really pushing everything and, definitely, he's doing a lot of cool stuff. I feel very optimistic about it. Him and [director] Shawn [Levy], they work so well together, that I think it will be really exciting for people to see how they take their collaborations that they've done, now successfully twice, in this new version and play in this massive sandbox with a lot of stuff. It is very, very exciting. I will not underestimate Ryan Reynolds."