Jennifer Garner Shares a Perfect Piece of Health Advice

Has the 'Alias' alum cracked some sort of secret here?

Jennifer Garner is sharing friendly, helpful tips on her social media platforms. It's nothing too serious, but it could be life-changing if you've been ignoring you're posture all these years.

"I'm gonna say something really uncool," Garner starts her Facebook video clip. "When was the last time you thought about your posture? Are you always like this?"

#StackYourBones This is my Roman Empire. Stack your bones! 🦴 Posted by Jennifer Garner on Monday, March 11, 2024

Garner then shows a hunched-over pose she calls "nerd neck," though she does add a bit of a grimace to the look. Thankfully, she's got a hot tip on how to stand correctly and improve that posture.

"Just go from the top down. Chin back," Garner says. "Then move your shoulder blades back and down. Tuck your pelvis so you're all in one straight line. Give it a shot! You're gonna be so proud of yourself."

Garner referred to the posture thoughts as her "Roman Empire," assumingly about the large number of people who think about the ancient empire daily. At least that's my assumption, otherwise, the Alias alum is just a well of knowledge.

She's not wrong. Practicing proper posture while you're younger will make for a happier life for everybody. Especially when they age over the years.