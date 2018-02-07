Jennifer Aniston Says Fans Used to Think She Was Gay

Jennifer Aniston stopped by The Ellen Show for Ellen DeGeneres‘ birthday celebration on Friday, and while the two were reminiscing, Aniston revealed that there was a time when fans thought she might have been a lesbian.

Many other celebrity friends sent in video messages wishing DeGeneres a happy birthday, and Aniston pulled off a gag by pretending to do the same. Suddenly, a wall opened up revealing she was already on stage. She sat down with DeGeneres and the two recalled how they had met and become friends.

While recalling the early days of their friendship, Aniston said, “I do think there was a moment when people might have not known if I was possibly on your team or not.”

“Yeah,” DeGeneres agreed. “I think a lot of people just had crushes on you, and so they were hoping. I think a lot of girls had crushes on you.”

“They did?” Aniston responded. “How do you guys ever… know?” she asked.

“How do you know? How do us guys know?” said DeGeneres.

“What are the clues?” Aniston asked with a shifty expression.

“Well they don’t, like, make it obvious like that,” DeGeneres said, imitating Aniston’s body language. “I think girls just had crushes on you.”

“Well that’s so sweet,” the Friends actress said.

“Yeah, well, it’s too late now,” DeGeneres said.

While she was there, Aniston promoted a new series in its early stages, which she says will help launch the forthcoming Apple Network.

“It doesn’t really have a title yet, “but it sort of takes place behind the scenes of the New York media world… the morning talk shows, and all of that…” she said. Reese Witherspoon is also attached to the project, which has been announced, but little else is known about it.

Of course, DeGeneres also had to ask Aniston about the possibility of a Friends reunion. Anytime any of those six cast members sets foots on TV, the interviewer is obliged to ask about the hit series, and this time was no exception.

In terms a reunion, all Aniston would say it “anything is possible, Ellen.”