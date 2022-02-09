Jenna Jameson Gives Health Update After More Than a Month in the Hospital Unable to Walk

Jenna Jameson is feeling hopeful as she continues to recover in the hospital more than a month after losing her ability to walk. Jameson, 47, gave a short update on her health Monday, assuring fans that she was doing well and would be able to leave the hospital soon, but didn’t share if doctors had gotten to the root of her health scare.

“Hey you guys. So I am still in the hospital, but I’m doing okay and I’ll be out soon,” the former adult entertainer said on her Instagram Story, blowing kisses to the camera. Tuesday, videos of Jameson’s daughter playing at the playground were uploaded to her Story, but it was unclear if Jameson had been released from the hospital and was the one sharing the videos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jameson first went to the hospital on Jan. 5 after “throwing up for a couple weeks” and losing feeling in her legs, her partner, Lior Bitton, explained on Instagram at the time. “Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed,” he said. “And then within two days it go really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn’t able to walk.”

When Jameson first was examined at the hospital, where doctors initially believed she had Guillain-Barré Syndrom, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the nervous system, but after rounds of treatment and panels of tests, doctors ruled out Guillain-Barré as the cause of her symptoms. Since then, Jameson has been staying at the hospital as doctors try to determine what could be wrong with her, undergoing infusion treatments and doing physical therapy.

“She’s doing physical therapy to try and stand on her legs, but at the moment she cannot stand on her legs,” Bitton explained on social media at the time. “They’re starting the treatment so they’ll see how it goes. So keep praying.” Jameson has also made sure to thank her fans for all their support. “I just wanted to let you know that I see all your DM’s and I appreciate it so much,” she said on Instagram. “We’re just working towards getting better.”