Jenna Jameson has been hospitalized as she battles a rare autoimmune disorder that has left her unable to walk. The former adult film star, 47, revealed in an Instagram video from her hospital bed on Monday that she has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome and is currently undergoing treatment. Guillain-Barré Syndrome, or GBS, is a rare disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, according to the CDC.

In her Monday “check-in,” the mom of three confirmed that she is “still in the hospital” several days after first being admitted, and she has “gotten some answers. I’m dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, so I’m working through that.” Jameson went on to thank her followers for their support, sharing, “I just wanted to let you know that I see all your DM’s and I appreciate it so much.” In the accompanying caption, she shared that she has “started my IVIG treatment” and is “in the hospital and will likely remain here until treatment is complete. I hope to be out of here soon.” She revealed in a second update about an hour later that she was getting her second infusion of IVIg, adding, “we’re just working towards getting better.”

The Monday update came after Jameson’s partner, Lior Bitton, revealed in an Instagram video on Saturday that the model was in the hospital undergoing testing after “not feeling so good.” Bitton explained that Jameson had been “throwing up for a couple weeks.” Although Jameson went to the hospital, where a CT scan was performed, she “came back home and she couldn’t carry herself” after doctors initially released her. Bitton explained that Jameson’s “muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed.” Within two days, Bitton said, “her legs started to not hold her, she wasn’t able to walk.”

According to the CDC, Guillain-Barré Syndrome can cause symptoms that persist “for a few weeks to several years.” While most people fully recover, “some have permanent nerve damage.” Patients are typically given a high-dose immunoglobulin therapy (IVIg), which Bitton said Jameson was getting. Bitton added that “she’s doing physical therapy to try and stand on her legs, but at the moment she cannot stand on her legs. They’re starting the treatment so they’ll see how it goes. So keep praying.”