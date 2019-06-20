Jenna Jameson Reveals Throwback Photos of Her Twins

Former adult film star, Jenna Jameson recently revealed some throwback photos of her twin sons, 10-year-old, Jesse and Journey.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old shared a few photos of herself with the boys when they were much younger. In one of the since-deleted photos, Jameson is shown sitting with the boys on the floor of what appears to be an airport baggage claim area.

Jameson shares the boys with her ex, former UFC champion Tito Ortiz.

In another photo, Jameson is seen hanging out with the boys at home while they snack on some apples.

Jameson and Ortiz have had a rocky relationship throughout the years, which has led to Jameson not seeing the boys for a few years.

Ortiz previously claimed that she abandoned them, but Jameson has counterclaimed that he has kept the boys from her.

It was quite a surprise that Jameson even shared the throwback photos of her sons in the first place, as she normally uses her Instagram to share her weight-loss and fitness journey.

Jameson is currently dating Lior Bitton, with whom she shares her 2-year-old daughter named Batel Lu, with.

During her pregnancy with Batel, Jameson understandably gained weight and has been working toward getting back to where she was prior.