Jenna Jameson Reveals Throwback Photos of Her Twins

Former adult film star, Jenna Jameson recently revealed some throwback photos of her twin sons, 10-year-old, Jesse and Journey.
Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old shared a few photos of herself with the boys when they were much younger. In one of the since-deleted photos, Jameson is shown sitting with the boys on the floor of what appears to be an airport baggage claim area.
Jameson shares the boys with her ex, former UFC champion Tito Ortiz.
In another photo, Jameson is seen hanging out with the boys at home while they snack on some apples.
Jameson and Ortiz have had a rocky relationship throughout the years, which has led to Jameson not seeing the boys for a few years.
Ortiz previously claimed that she abandoned them, but Jameson has counterclaimed that he has kept the boys from her.
It was quite a surprise that Jameson even shared the throwback photos of her sons in the first place, as she normally uses her Instagram to share her weight-loss and fitness journey.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a brand new “What I Eat in a Day” I wake up at 6 am and immediately make coffee. I prefer instant with stevia and heavy cream. I then allow myself to get hungry. That usually is about 10 or 11 am. I cook 4 over easy eggs and top them with sour cream with Cholula hot sauce mixed in. Around 2 pm I find myself hungry again. I have been loving this cabbage salad I make. It’s comprised of shredded cabbage, sesame oil, fresh ginger, soy sauce and a handful of minced cashews. It’s fabulous with a chicken breast. 6 pm is my last meal of the day. I’m a steak lover, so I always have a beautiful ribeye on hand! I’ve been loving double ribeyes lately… so I sear them in a skillet then bake low and slow, and that results in a super tender piece of meat! I pair it with zucchini noodles with marinara. Throughout the day I drink lots of water and I adore the soda zevia, I highly recommend it! #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketodiet #weightlossjourney #weightloss #tranformationtuesday #weightlosstransformation
Jameson is currently dating Lior Bitton, with whom she shares her 2-year-old daughter named Batel Lu, with.
During her pregnancy with Batel, Jameson understandably gained weight and has been working toward getting back to where she was prior.