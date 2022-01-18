Jenna Jameson Is Still Hospitalized, Doctors Have Major Update on Her Condition

Jenna Jameson remains in the hospital as doctors work to determine her diagnosis. The former adult film star’s partner, Lior Bitton, shared an update on her health to Instagram Monday, revealing that her diagnosis is not Guillain-Barré Syndrome as Jameson previously thought.

“It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVGH. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré,” he said in a video posted to her Instagram. “Have a happy holiday. We’ll keep you posted soon.” In the caption, he added, “Update. Jenna doesn’t have the Guillain-Barré syndrome after five rounds of IVIG dr ruled it out, She still in the hospital with on going neurological tests. Thanks for all the prayers please keep on praying thank you so much. God bless!”

Saturday, Bitton shared with fans that he and Jameson made the decision to take her to the hospital after the Celebrity Big Brother alum was experiencing persistent vomiting. Doctors initially sent her home, but Jameson then became so sick she could no longer walk, which is when they decided to take her back to the hospital. Jameson was admitted and she has remained there ever since.

“So she wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, and then I would have to pick her up and take her to bed,” Bitton noted in the video he shared to social media. “And then within two days it got really not so good. Her legs started to not hold her, she wasn’t able to walk.”

On Jan. 10, Jameson herself took to social media with an update, saying that she and the doctors believed at the time she was dealing with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which the CDC describes as an “autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.”

On Jan. 12, Bitton confirmed in an update that Jameson’s leg movement wasn’t getting better and that doctors were doing more tests to determine her true diagnosis. “Update on Jenna. Her legs thinning down. She can’t walk can’t stand up and She doesn’t get any better with the IVIG treatment and vitamins. After they suspected that it’s guillain barre syndrome now they having the run more test cuz they are not sure,” he wrote. “Tomorrow is gonna be a big day for Jenna with many neurological tests. She appreciates all the prayers and your amazing supportive messages. Please keep sending her messages so she stay strong. Thank you.”