Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Xo Says She’s ‘Going to Look Crazy’ Following Upcoming Plastic Surgery

Bunnie Xo is preparing her followers for a “crazy” — if temporary — new look.

The Dumb Blonde host, 46, revealed in Friday’s episode of her podcast that she was scheduled to go under the knife for a facelift on Sunday and was looking for “lots of prayers.”

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“Send lots of prayers for your girl,” Bunnie (real name Alisa DeFord) said during the podcast episode “I’m going to look crazy, guys. I’m going to be so bruised. It’s going to be a little weird. Don’t freak out.”

Beverly Hills, CA – January 31, 2026: Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo pose for portraits on the red carpet during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Kayla Bartkowski/ Los Angeles Times)

While she was nervous about how people would react to her new look, Bunnie, who has been married to country star Jelly Roll since 2016, said she wasn’t worried about the actual procedure, assuring her listeners, “My doctor is really f—king god, so, everything’s going to go great.”

Bunnie previously shared her facelift plans on her podcast last month, saying that she was “just gonna tack it back just a little bit.” While she was “scared” at the time, the Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic author said she thought that getting a facelift earlier in her life would be easier in the long run.

“If I get it done now, I don’t have to do it when I’m 65,” she said.

Bunnie has been open about her plastic surgery procedures throughout the years, revealing that she had previously undergone a rhinoplasty as well as multiple breast augmentation surgeries.

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 08: Bunnie Xo attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Bunnie first got breast implants in 2006, but documented their removal almost 15 years later after experiencing troublesome symptoms she attributed to Breast implant illness (BII). In a 2025 Instagram post, Bunnie called the explant surgery the “best decision [she] ever made,” noting that all of her symptoms vanished after having her implants out and that she was more “confident” with her natural breasts.

Bunnie also spoke out last year about her regrets over a gluteal fat grafting procedure, which she called “the worst thing [she’s] ever gone through in [her] life.” She revealed on her podcast at the time that the procedure did not go as planned, recalling, “I woke up out of that surgery with the highest blood pressure I’ve ever had — my blood pressure was in, like, the 200s. I remember looking at my doctor and asking him if I was gonna die.”