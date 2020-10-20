Jeff Bridges: Stars File in to Support Iconic Actor After His Lymphoma Diagnosis
Celebrities are sending their support to Jeff Bridges, who announced on Monday that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. On social media, the actor shared a message with his followers in which he noted that the "prognosis is good" despite the serious diagnosis. In light of that announcement, celebrities such as Cary Elwes and Jane Lynch have sent positive support messages to the 70-year-old actor.
"As the Dude would say.. New s— has come to light," Bridges wrote, referencing his famous character from The Big Lewbowski. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery." He added in a follow-up tweet, "I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together." He also included a link to Vote.org in his message.
It wasn't before long that Bridges' social media accounts became flooded with messages of love and positivity. As previously stated, many of those messages came from members of the entertainment community.
Jane Lynch
Damn. May healing vibes surround you. https://t.co/woMAW5I8Xo— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) October 20, 2020
Jane Lynch wished Bridges a healthy recovery on Twitter. She even wrote that she hopes that the actor will be surrounded by healing vibes amidst this difficult time.
George Takei
You’re a fighter. You can beat this.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 20, 2020
George Takei spoke for everyone when he wrote that Bridges will "beat" this diagnosis. As he said, the Crazy Heart actor is a "fighter."
Marina Sirtis
If love can see you through this, you’ll be better in no time. ❤️ #Legend https://t.co/dg3zR8joZG— Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) October 20, 2020
Marina Sirtis sent Bridges a message that was filled with nothing but love. As the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor wrote, she is hoping that love can see him through this battle.
Cary Elwes
We love you, Jeff. We send you all good thoughts, meditations and prayers for a speedy recovery. 🙏— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 20, 2020
Cary Elwes also sent Bridges a message that was nothing but positive. He wrote that everyone is sending Bridges their kind thoughts, meditations, and prayers during this time as he battles lymphoma.
Sean Maguire
I’m sure one of the only things we could ALL agree on as a planet is that we ALL wish you well Jeff Bridges. sending you positive vibes man.— Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) October 20, 2020
Sean Maguire noted that everyone is wishing Bridges well in light of this diagnosis. The NCIS star ended his message by sending the actor some positive vibes.
Ben Barnes
Sending you SO much love. You will absolutely conquer this, you wonderful man. ❤️— Ben Barnes (@benbarnes) October 20, 2020
Like many others, Ben Barnes also sent some love to Bridges. In his tweet, he wrote that the actor will definitely "conquer this."
Katie Couric
Saying a prayer for Jeff/the Dude. Modern medicine is amazing. Sending you and your family lots of love and support. Xoxoxo https://t.co/soH7YOq5Qt— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 20, 2020
Katie Couric took to Twitter to write that she's currently praying for Bridges (and "the Dude"). She also mentioned that she's sending the actor's family plenty of love and support at this time.