Jeff Bridges: Stars File in to Support Iconic Actor After His Lymphoma Diagnosis

By Stephanie Downs

Celebrities are sending their support to Jeff Bridges, who announced on Monday that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. On social media, the actor shared a message with his followers in which he noted that the "prognosis is good" despite the serious diagnosis. In light of that announcement, celebrities such as Cary Elwes and Jane Lynch have sent positive support messages to the 70-year-old actor.

"As the Dude would say.. New s— has come to light," Bridges wrote, referencing his famous character from The Big Lewbowski. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery." He added in a follow-up tweet, "I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together." He also included a link to Vote.org in his message.

It wasn't before long that Bridges' social media accounts became flooded with messages of love and positivity. As previously stated, many of those messages came from members of the entertainment community.

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch wished Bridges a healthy recovery on Twitter. She even wrote that she hopes that the actor will be surrounded by healing vibes amidst this difficult time. 

George Takei

George Takei spoke for everyone when he wrote that Bridges will "beat" this diagnosis. As he said, the Crazy Heart actor is a "fighter."

Marina Sirtis

Marina Sirtis sent Bridges a message that was filled with nothing but love. As the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor wrote, she is hoping that love can see him through this battle. 

Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes also sent Bridges a message that was nothing but positive. He wrote that everyone is sending Bridges their kind thoughts, meditations, and prayers during this time as he battles lymphoma. 

Sean Maguire

Sean Maguire noted that everyone is wishing Bridges well in light of this diagnosis. The NCIS star ended his message by sending the actor some positive vibes. 

Ben Barnes

Like many others, Ben Barnes also sent some love to Bridges. In his tweet, he wrote that the actor will definitely "conquer this."

Katie Couric

Katie Couric took to Twitter to write that she's currently praying for Bridges (and "the Dude"). She also mentioned that she's sending the actor's family plenty of love and support at this time. 

