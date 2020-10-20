Jeff Bridges: Stars File in to Support Iconic Actor After His Lymphoma Diagnosis

Celebrities are sending their support to Jeff Bridges, who announced on Monday that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. On social media, the actor shared a message with his followers in which he noted that the "prognosis is good" despite the serious diagnosis. In light of that announcement, celebrities such as Cary Elwes and Jane Lynch have sent positive support messages to the 70-year-old actor.

"As the Dude would say.. New s— has come to light," Bridges wrote, referencing his famous character from The Big Lewbowski. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery." He added in a follow-up tweet, "I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together." He also included a link to Vote.org in his message.

It wasn't before long that Bridges' social media accounts became flooded with messages of love and positivity. As previously stated, many of those messages came from members of the entertainment community.