Jeff Bridges' Lymphoma Diagnosis Has Fans Rooting for His Recovery
On Monday, Jeff Bridges announced that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. The 70-year-old sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry after revealing his prognosis in an Instagram post. He tapped into his iconic role from The Big Lebowski by beginning his statement, “As the Dude would say, new S**T has come to light.” He noted that he is “fortunate” to have the support of his doctors in the upcoming fight.
He went on to say that he is beginning treatment and informed his fans that he would be keeping them up to date throughout the process. Before wrapping up his message, Bridges, who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for his role of Otis 'Bad' Blake in Crazy Heart, did make sure to remind everyone to go out and vote, “Because we are all in this together.” Bridges has been married to his wife, Susan, since 1977. The two have three daughters together as well as one granddaughter, who was born in 2011.
Bridges’ fans were quick to show their love and support for the True Grit actor. Here are some of the most notable messages to come across his way after revealing his lymphoma diagnosis.
Bridges was born and raised in Los Angeles. He first earned recognition for his work in the 1971 film, The Last Picture Show, which saw him nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy Awards.
Keep Jeff Bridges safe and healthy— Medium Talent 👻🎃 (@terriffany) October 20, 2020
Some of Bridges' most notable works include Thunderbolt and Lightfoot and Starman. Both of which earned praise from the Academy between 1974-1984.
Sending you strength and good vibes, king— 👻 The Ghost and Mr. Chau 😱 (@Srirachachau) October 20, 2020
In the 1990s, Bridges began to church out critically-acclaimed roles, including Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski in 1998. The movie quickly became a cult classic and one that fans often point to as his most recognizable role.prevnext
His credits also include some other popular works among pop culture fans. This includes Tron in 1982 and Iron Man in 2008. He also was in the 1976 version of King Kong.
Stay well, Dude! I hope you caught it early— Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) October 20, 2020
His most recent nomination by the Academy Awards came in 2017. That was for Best Supporting Actor in Hell or High Water.
I will give you one of my kidneys, or one of my livers, or one of my hearts, whatever you need, Dude. Just let me know. We need you!! Nothing is fucked here, man.— Dave Rickard (@Not_a_NewYorker) October 20, 2020
In 2019, Bridges was honored at the Golden Globe Awards with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. This is awarded to a recipient who has contributed "outstanding contributions" to the industry.
Lymphoma survivor here. You’ve got this, Jeff. But we’re all pulling and praying for you anyway.— “Zack” Hunt (@ZaackHunt) October 20, 2020
He has an upcoming television series on FX set to come out called The Old Man. The thriller stars Bridges alongside John Lithgow.
Much love man. I love your work, and I wish you peace and healing. I will pray for you.
Also peace to your family. It must be hard on them right now, too. Cause I'm certain they love you more than I do.— Sensei Ryan (Once and Future) (@horridpoplyrics) October 20, 2020