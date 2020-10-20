Jeff Bridges' Lymphoma Diagnosis Has Fans Rooting for His Recovery

On Monday, Jeff Bridges announced that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. The 70-year-old sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry after revealing his prognosis in an Instagram post. He tapped into his iconic role from The Big Lebowski by beginning his statement, “As the Dude would say, new S**T has come to light.” He noted that he is “fortunate” to have the support of his doctors in the upcoming fight.

He went on to say that he is beginning treatment and informed his fans that he would be keeping them up to date throughout the process. Before wrapping up his message, Bridges, who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for his role of Otis 'Bad' Blake in Crazy Heart, did make sure to remind everyone to go out and vote, “Because we are all in this together.” Bridges has been married to his wife, Susan, since 1977. The two have three daughters together as well as one granddaughter, who was born in 2011.

Bridges’ fans were quick to show their love and support for the True Grit actor. Here are some of the most notable messages to come across his way after revealing his lymphoma diagnosis.