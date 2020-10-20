Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma, Undergoing Treatment

✖

Oscar-winner Jeff Bridges revealed on Twitter Monday night he was diagnosed with lymphoma. The 70-year-old actor said his doctors told him the "prognosis is good" and he plans to keep fans up to date on his health. Bridges has appeared in dozens of classic films and has an Oscar for his performance in Crazy Heart. He was most recently seen on the big screen in 2018's Bad Times at the El Royale.

"As the Dude would say.. New s— has come to light," Bridges wrote, referring to his iconic character from The Big Lewbowski. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery." In a follow-up tweet, Bridges added, "I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together." He included a link to Vote.org.

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, "part of the body's germ-fighting network," according to the Mayo Clinic. The lymphatic system includes lymph nodes, spleen, thymus gland, and bone marrow. There are multiple forms of lymphoma, including Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. "What lymphoma treatment is best for you depends on your lymphoma type and its severity," the Mayo Clinic notes. "Lymphoma treatment may involve chemotherapy, immunotherapy medications, radiation therapy, a bone marrow transplant or some combination of these."

The news comes just a few days after Bridges and his band, The Abiders, released a new song, "My Welcome Mat." The song was written by country singer Jenny Tolman, producer Davie Brainard and Bridges' childhood friend John Goodwin, reports American Songwriter. Bridges has released three albums, including 2015's Sleeping Tapes.

Bridges is the son of the late actor Lloyd Bridges and the younger brother of actor Beau Bridges, 78. He has seven Oscar nominations and one win. His most recent nomination came for the Western Hell or High Water in 2017. Last year, he signed on to star in the FX drama pilot The Old Man. He is married to Susan Geston, with whom he shares three daughters, Isabelle, Jessica, and Hayley.

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Bridges explained why his marriage with Geston has lasted more than four decades. "We are quite different as people, and we celebrate that rather than making it drive us apart. I respect her wisdom, and I’m sure the girls do too," the actor explained. "I’ve really been blessed."