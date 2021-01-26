Jeanette Maus, 'Charm City Kings' Actress, Dead at 39

✖

Actress Jeanette Maus has died following a battle with colon cancer. According to her fiancé, Dusty Warren, Maus passed away Sunday night. She was 39. Maus was best known for her roles in Charm City Kings, Your Sister's Sister, and My Effortless Brilliance.

Warren confirmed Maus' passing in a message shared to Facebook on Monday, Deadline was the first to report. In the post, Warren announced "with a shattered-yet grateful-heart" that his fiancée "passed away late last night due to complications of cancer." Warren said that while he was "really sad," he was also “"uper proud of her. She fought so hard, with tremendous grace and optimism, inspiring myself and I’m sure many of you."

Maus' death was also confirmed John Rosenfeld Studios, whose owner paid tribute to the late actress on Instagram. In the post Rosenfeld said "our hearts are broken today" after learning that Maus "passed on to a better place last night at 11:11." He said the outpouring of support from fans to Warren, as well as messages of grief for Maus, "are a testament to the both of them and the beautiful community that Jeanette and Dusty have helped create." Rosenfeld said Maus had been part of John Rosenfeld Studios for more than a decade and was "part of the studio's DNA as a student, teacher, coach and friend." He remembered the late actress as someone who was "truly an artist, and felt truly grateful to live as an artist." He said she had "an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person, the best teacher, the best friend and the best actor she could be."

"The world lost a force of nature and we will be feeling that for a long time," Rosenfeld continued. "We are lucky to have known her, and she has touched all of us that knew her. The enormous pain I feel right now is soothed by the fact that I get to witness how much you saw her and appreciated her. Because it would have been a shame if you had missed it."

Maus had a number of credits to her name, though she was perhaps best known for her appearance in 2020's Charm City Kings, where she portrayed Dr. Parish. The actress was also known for starring in Lynn Shelton's Your Sister's Sister and as Jayme in 2008's My Effortless Brilliance, which she also co-wrote. Maus' other credits include My Fiona, The Stanford Letter, and Stellar People, among numerous others. She wrote and produced the short Secret Island Adventure: Ripple One and directed and produced the short Je Suis Ici.