Song Yoo-jung, Actress and Model, Dead at 26

South Korean actress and model Song Yoo-jung has died at the age of 26, her agency confirmed Monday. Sublime Artist Agency, which represented Song, confirmed news of her passing on Instagram. In the statement, written in Korean, the agency said Yoo-Jung died suddenly and that her funeral was held quietly on Monday in accordance with her family's wishes. At this time, a cause of death has not been announced, though The Hollywood Reporter reported the young star was found dead on Saturday in Seoul.

In the agency's remarks, which were shared alongside a photo of the 26-year-old, Yoo-jung was remembered as "a friend who gave happiness with a bright smile." It added that "she was a wonderful actor who played with passion bigger than anyone else." The post immediately drew messages of condolences from fans, with one person writing, "my heart goes out to you and to everyone who loved her, I'm really sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace."

Song Yoo-jung was a South Korean actress and model. Song made her acting debut in the MBC's series Golden Rainbow. She gained viewers' attention for her performance in the same cable channel series Make a Wish.

May you Rest In Peace 😔#SongYooJung pic.twitter.com/4OYdm00Sgl — 🍂parish (@hams_gray) January 25, 2021

Yoo-jing started her career as a model for cosmetics company Estée Lauder in 2013. She made her K-drama debut in MBC's Golden Rainbow that same year. She would go on to star in dramas Make Your Wish in 2014, appearing in 120 episodes as the character Han Da-won through 2015, and School 2017 in 2017. She also appeared in the 2019 web series Dear My Name as well as in the music video "Goodbye Road" by the K-pop band iKON. After making her modeling debut, she also appeared in campaigns for The Body Shop, Baskin-Robins, Heart Percent, and several other brands. The Daily Mail reports she was also a longtime advocate for people with disabilities, working for an initiative called Warm Accompaniment.

News of her death was met with an outpouring of condolences. Her most recent Instagram posts have seen the comments flooded with those reacting to news of her passing and paying respects, one person writing, "Behind every smile there's a hidden story that no one knows. I wish you rest in peace and heal from whatever you were fighting."

May you rest in peace Song Yoo-jung. 😭😢

The first time I saw u in Dear My Name, I instantly fell in love with you. #RIPSongYooJung pic.twitter.com/KGIFosjhsC — Joy 💙 (@OHFUDGEE) January 26, 2021

Yoo-jung's passing the latest tragedy to hit South Korea's entertainment industry, which has seen a spate of deaths among its young celebrities in recent years. In December 2017, 27-year-old K-pop superstar Kim Jong-hyun, better known as Jonghyun, took his own life. In October 2019, (x) band member Sulli, 25, was found dead at her home. Just six weeks later, fellow K-pop artist Goo Hara, formerly a member of girl band Kara, was found dead at 28.

