Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause of Death Released by 'Dallas Buyers Club' Director's Family

Acclaimed director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing acclaimed projects such as Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies, and Sharp Objects, died of natural causes. Months after Vallée died at his family's lakeside cabin in Quebec on Christmas Day at age 58, the Oscar-nominated director's family confirmed his cause of death, revealing he died from an irregular heartbeat and coronary artery disease.

Vallée was originally believed to have died from a heart attack, though a preliminary report received by the family on December 31 was unable to establish an exact cause. That report stated, "Mr. Vallée's death was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease." On Thursday, Vallée's family revealed to Deadline the final coroner's report revealed the director's death was the result of "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis."

"Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world," his sons Alex and Émile Vallée," added. "We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about."

Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, news of Vallée's death first broke on Dec. 27 when his longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his passing. Shortly after, Vallée's sons also confirmed their father's passing, calling him, "a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest." Alex and Emile added that their father wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft."

Vallée was an award-winning director who broke into directing through music videos and later began making short films before his debut film Black List was released in 1995. That film earned nine nominations for Canada's Genie Awards. His breakout feature film came just a decade later with C.R.A.Z.Y. Following that film's success, Vallée went on to direct Emily Blunt as Britain's Queen Victoria in his 2009 film The Young Victoria. He earned more Oscar buzz with 2013's Dallas Buyers Club. He entered television production in 2017 as executive producer of the HBO drama Big Little Lies.