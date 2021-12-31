Jean-Marc Vallee’s Family Speaks out Following ‘Big Little Lies’ Director’s Death

Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée’s sudden death at the age of 58 has saddened the world, and now his family is speaking out about the terrible tragedy. In a new statement, representatives for Vallee explained, “The coroner’s preliminary report received by the family could not establish an exact cause for the sudden death of director Jean-Marc Vallée on December 25 in Quebec, Canada. However, the report states that Mr. Vallée’s death was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease. Further in-depth analyses are underway.”

The statement goes on to share a comment from Vallée’s two sons, Alex and Emile. “Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest,” they write. “He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft.” The two add, “We wish to thank everyone who took the time to express their sadness and compassion. We are very grateful by the outpouring of support received from around the world.”

Vallée’s “family must now take the necessary time to cope with this enormous and devastating loss,” the statement also reads. It adds, “Alex, Emile, their mother and the Vallée family are issuing this official statement and now ask that everyone kindly respect their need to mourn their loss in private. Rest assured that additional information and details of a ceremony to celebrate the life of the filmmaker will be provided at a later date. Finally, the statement concludes, “And as Jean-Marc would say: “Cut, print, thank you, bye!”

It was previously reported that Vallée died on Dec. 25, Christmas day. His cause of death has been believed to be a heart attack, but that is currently unconfirmed. In addition to , Vallée also helmed the 2018 HBO limited series Sharp Objects and the Oscar-nominated Dallas Buyers Club.

Following the news of Vallee’s death, HBO issued a statement, saying, “Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth. He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross.”