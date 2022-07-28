JayDaYoungan Dies in Shooting, Rapper's Dad Also Injured

Up-and-coming rapper JayDaYoungan has died. The 24-year-old musician, whose real name is Javorius Tykies Scott and who is known for his hits "23 Island" and "Elimination," was fatally shot outside his home in Bogalusa, Louisiana Wednesday night in an incident that also left another person injured, the Bogalusa Police Department confirmed.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m., with officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue around 5:50 p.m., Bogalusa Police said in a statement on Facebook. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one victim critically wounded. That victim was transported to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room. A second victim had already been taken to the hospital by the time officers arrived. The department later identified JayDaYoungan as one of the shooting victims, sharing in an update that the musician "died as a result of his injuries." The second victim was identified as the musician's father, Kenyatta Scott Sr., with police confirming that Scott was "transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition."

Shortly after the shooting, officers responded to a second shooting in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road shortly after 7 p.m. Per a release, a vehicle was shot, though nobody was injured. Police said the shooting was "possibly related to the first shooting." At this time, no further information has been released, and no suspects have publicly been identified in either of the two shootings. Bogalusa Police said in a statement, "detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available."

Reacting to the shootings, Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O'Quin-Perrette condemned the "act of violence within our city," calling it a senseless shooting and loss of life. She went on to extend her prayers "for the victims and their families, and pray for peace within our city." She requested that people, "please allow the police to do their job" as they continue to actively investigating the crimes. Anyone with information about the shootings can call the Detective Division at (985) 732-6238.

JayDaYoungan was a rising rap star. He signed a contract with Atlantic Records and is best known for the songs "23 Island," "Elimination," and "Opps." His 2019 album Misunderstood reached 43 on the Billboard Top 200 that year, with his 2020 album Baby23 reaching No. 46. He is survived by his young son, according to the New York Post.