Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas

A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.

"She was headed places and she didn't deserve to be left in the street like a dog," Mendoza's sister, Gloria Brock, told ABC13. "It devastated us. You can't prepare for pain like this."

According to Houston police, witnesses reported seeing a silver sedan leave the scene following the shooting. No arrests have been made, and Mendoza's father and sister still don't have answers."It would help me be stronger for my parents because I'm lost," Brock said.

Mendoza had two sons, ages 8 and 10. The victim's family is asking for information or videos to assist the police in finding the killer.

"Life will never be the same. I just wish I had answers. That's it. I want answers. I have none," Brock said. Family and friends gathered on July 16 at 7 p.m. at Houston's George T. Park for a vigil in Mendoza's honor.

Her family has also set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for her sons and "are requesting help in Porsche burial...We would like give her the memorial she deserves to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes!" the page reads.

"We need to raise $10,000+ before July 25, 2022, in order to be able to afford the funeral service and support her sons." Police request that anyone with information contact the Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Another aspiring Houston rapper lost his life to gun violence on April 15. A neighbor found the 36-year-old dead inside his home after seeing blood on the ground when he went to check on him. When Houston police arrived at the scene at 1 p.m., they learned the shooting had occurred hours earlier, with the victim having been shot at least once, according to ABC13.

Investigators learned that neighbors heard gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Because it was dark and gunshots were relatively common, nobody went outside to look into it.

A neighbor discovered a car with a shattered window later in the morning. Upon checking next door, he found his neighbor bleeding inside his home. HPD detective C. Duncan confirmed the residence was equipped with recording equipment.

"I don't know why this happened," said a friend of the unnamed victim. "I have no idea because everybody loved him. Everybody liked him." Several hours before the shooting, the man was last active on social media posting about his music career.