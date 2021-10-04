Rapper JayDaYoungan Charged With Accessory to Second-Degree Murder

JayDaYoungan, a Louisiana rapper whose real name is Javorius Tykies Scott, was arrested for his alleged involvement in an August 2020 murder. Scott was arrested last month and booked on charges of accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, a Tangipahoa Parish representative told XXL. Scott posted a photo of himself from his Amite City jail cell, and the jail cell employee who took the picture was fired last week.

Scott, 23, was arrested on Sept. 12 and detained at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail in Amite City, reports The Advocate. His bond was set at $175,000 and was released from custody on Sept. 20. Scott was allegedly involved in a fight at a trail ride in Tangipahoa Parish in August 2020 that left one person dead and two others, sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Travis said. Scott is one of seven people arrested in connection with the shooting, which was allegedly between two rival gangs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A jail employee who took a photo of JayDaYoungan inside a cell was fired after the rapper posted the picture on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Q5qNUu47Ms — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 30, 2021

The shooting happened on Aug. 8, 2020, at around 7:30 p.m. in Roseland, Louisiana. There was a crowd of about 100 people fathered on Vernon Town Road at the time when a gunman began firing, officials said. The deceased was identified as Zion Hutcherson, 21. Officials do not believe he was the target and was killed by a stray bullet, reports the Advocate. Police have not said how Scott was involved in the shooting. Laqontre Turner, 22, was arrested in April and charged with second-degree murder, Fox 8 reported.

Last week, an employee at the parish jail was fired for allegedly taking a picture of Scott in jail that surfaced on his Instagram page. Scott posted the photo near the end of his four-day stint before he posted bond. “Upon being notified of the posting of the photo, we immediately investigated,” warden Heath Martin told The Advocate. “Investigations proved an employee took the picture just before his release. This employee was terminated for violating policy the same day.”

Scott was arrested twice in 2020. In February 2020, he was charged with hitting a pregnant woman who was hiding in an attic in Harris County, Texas. In October 2020, Scott was in Georgia when he was arrested for punching and grabbing another woman. In May 2019, he faced drug charges in Gadsden County, Florida.