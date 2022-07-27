Rapper Rollie Bands Murdered Minutes After Daring His Haters to 'Pull Up'

Florida rapper Rollie Bands has died. The musician was shot and killed at a Tampa, Florida apartment complex on Friday, July 22 just minutes after he dared his critics to "pull up" and confront him. Bands is well known for his songs "Struggle," "Reminiscin," and "Close Ties."

The shooting reportedly occurred at around 3:30 p.m., with Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies confirming that they are currently investigating a murder that took place at IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard, according to Fox 13. At this time, details of the incident remain unclear, though, officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound after responding to a report of a man shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The victim, reported to be Rollie Bands, was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tampa rapper Rollie Bands murdered minutes after challenging his "opps" to pull up



⏩ READ MORE: https://t.co/YwH2chGiDk pic.twitter.com/KBil3gugMB — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 25, 2022

The shooting took place just five minutes after Rollie Bands dared his critics to confront him at his house. In a post to his Instagram Story, according to HipHopDX, he late rapper wrote, "a lot of these n-s know where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n- want smoke I'm at my crib in 5 mins." In a report shared with the New York Post, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said, "At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other."

According to the police, the suspects fled from the scene before they arrived. They have yet to be identified and officers said they are unsure how many suspects are involved. It is believed the suspect ts new the victim. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

Amid news of his passing, fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper. One person tweeted, "rest in paradise to Rollie Bands. So sad and senseless. He should still be alive." Somebody else wrote, "Prayers are up for Rollie Bands' family and friends following the tragic incident," with another person writing, "Rip Rollie bands sending prayers and condolences to his family and friends sending prayers to you and your family and everyone."