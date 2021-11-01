JayDaYoungan Arrested Again Just Weeks After Accessory to Murder Charge

Rapper JayDaYoungan was arrested in Washington Parish, Louisana on Saturday after a traffic stop, and is facing new charges that include child desertion and drug possession. The 23-year-old, who was born Javorius Tykies Scott, is being held at Washington Parish Jail without bond, reports XXL. The arrest comes just weeks after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an August 2020 murder in Tangipahoa Parish.

On Saturday, police arrested Scott just before 3 p.m., reports WVUE. The long list of new charges he faces includes “switched license plates, driving without proof of insurance, a second violation of child restraint, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of someone under 17-years-old, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with weapons present, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II narcotic, obstruction of justice and contempt of court.” It is not known if Scott was driving with a child in his car at the time of his arrest or if those charges stem from a previous warrant. Scott’s representatives have not commented.

Back on Sept. 12, Scott was arrested on charges of accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice related to a homicide last year. On Aug. 8, 2020, a fight between two rival gangs broke out in Roseland, Louisiana. Gunfire broke out, leading to the death of an innocent bystander, Zion Hutcherson, a 21-year-old mother from Baton Rouge. The suspected shooters are Laquontre Turner, 22, and Arman Burnett Jr., 19. Turner was arrested in April and charged with second-degree murder.

Scott was released from custody on Sept. 20. An employee at the parish jail where he was being held was fired after a photo of Scott in jail surfaced on the rapper’s Instagram page. Investigators discovered that the employee took the picture for Scott. “This employee was terminated for violating policy the same day,” warden Heath Martin told The Advocate last month.

Scott was arrested twice for allegedly assaulting women on two different occasions, XXL reports, and was arrested on drug charges in 2019. He signed a contract with Atlantic Records and is best known for the songs “23 Island,” “Elimination,” and “Opps.” He has 2.5 million subscribers on Instagram and 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube. The video for “23 Island” has over 154 million views on YouTube.