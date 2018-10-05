Jason Momoa Sweeps Emilia Clarke off Her Feet During Small 'Game of Thrones' Reunion

✖

Former Game of Thrones costars and onscreen spouses Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke have maintained a lovely friendship since their time on the fantasy series, and they recently reunited in a truly adorable way. Clarke is a native of the U.K. and Momoa is in town filming Aquaman 2, and Clarke shared an adorable snap of the two of them after they met up for a few drinks.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," Clarke wrote alongside a photo of herself in Momoa's arms, calling back to their endearments on Game of Thrones. "Love u forever moon of my life [six red heart emojis]," Momoa commented, reminding fans about the bond between Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

Clarke and Momoa have spoken about their friendship before, and she opened up on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert in 2019 about how Momoa helped her navigate filming her nude scenes during the first season of Game of Thrones. She was new to filming, and Momoa helped her feel confident advocating for herself.

"Going into doing it, I was in such another world of like, I'm floating through this first season. I have no idea what I’m doing. I have no idea what any of this is, I have never been on a film set like this before" she explained. "I've been on a film set twice before then, and now I'm on a film set completely naked and I don’t know what to do and I don’t know what’s expected of me."

"It was definitely hard, which is why the scenes when I got to do them with Jason were wonderful," she said. "Because he was like, 'No, sweetie, this isn't OK.' And I was like 'Oh.'" Clarke also opened up about how members of the production team pressured her to do more nudity than she was comfortable doing. ""I have had fights on set before when I am like, 'No, sheet stays up,'" she said. "And they are like, 'You don’t want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.' And I'm like, 'F-- you.'"