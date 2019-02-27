‘Game of Thrones’ Couple Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke Reunite During Oscars

Game of Thrones co-stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke reunited at the Oscars this weekend ahead of the show’s final season.

Clarke and Momoa were married in the first season of Game of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo, respectively. Momoa left the show at the end of Season 1, but made it pretty clear that he is still close with Clarke in their photos at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

“So proud of you @emilia_clarke,” he wrote in the caption. “I love u with all my heart.”

Momoa signed off on the post with “Aloha Drogo,” tipping the hat to his Hawaiian heritage and his character from the show. He posted another photo as well of himself and his wife, Lisa Bonet posing with Clarke earlier in the night.

“Me and my QUEENS,” he wrote there.

Despite leaving the series in 2012, Momoa is still closely associated with Game of Thrones. He played a pivotal role in the story, and fans are always hoping that he will return for the final season. Momoa himself has called this comeback “impossible,” but he did visit the set when Season 8 had just begun filming.

“I just showed up to see [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and I just happened to see people on set,” Momoa told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I haven’t been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends, and you end up make headlines going, ‘Drogo’s back!’ and I’m like, ‘He’s dead! He can’t come back, it wouldn’t work.’”

While he may not be in it, Momoa does know how the final season will shake out, and he told reporters he wishes he did not. He learned what is in store for the show while on set, but as a fan, he said he would have liked to have kept it a surprise.

“It was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on,” he said. “I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!”

Clarke has also said that the ending of the show was emotional for her, and the rest of the cast that remains.

“I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help,” she told TV Insider last month. “I think it’s going to make me incredibly emotional. We’re all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it’s been a truly incredible thing to be a part of.”



Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.