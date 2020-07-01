Jason Momoa to Voice 'Frosty the Snowman' in Live-Action Warner Bros. Movie

✖

You may know Jason Momoa best as Aquaman or Khal Drogo, but he will next portray a very different role in an upcoming Christmas movie. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Momoa will voice Frosty the Snowman in a live-action version of the classic holiday film with Warner Bros and Stampede producing the film.

According to the publication, those involved with Aquaman behind-the-scenes will also be involved with Frosty the Snowman. Jon Berg and Greg Silverman of Stampede will produce the Christmas remake along with Geoff Johns of Madghost and Momoa. Berg and Silverman were previously senior executives at Warner Bros. Both men helped set up the DC franchise launch of Aquaman, which was released in 2018. David Berenbaum has been tasked with writing the script for Frosty the Snowman. Berenbaum previously worked alongside Berg on Elf, which starred Will Ferrell in the titular role. Momoa will voice and embody a CGI Frosty for this upcoming remake. Berg spoke out about Momoa's casting, saying, "From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow." Silverman added, "We know Jason's as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana… all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty."

In addition to lending his voice to Frosty the Snowman, Momoa is also set to reprise his role as Aquaman in an upcoming sequel. While there haven't been too many details released about the film just yet, it will arrive in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022. Aquaman 2 will be written by David Leslie Johnson McGoldrick and directed by James Wan, who was also at the helm for the original Aquaman.

In an interview with Esquire, Momoa explained that he had a more significant role in mapping out Aquaman's story for the sequel. He told the outlet in October 2019, "I came in with a big pitch. I came in with the whole thing mapped out, and they loved it." Earlier this year, the actor also gave fans a tease about the upcoming film. Momoa explained in a video, which also saw him announcing that Yoko Hamamura would be in the sequel, that the film is going to be "off the hook."