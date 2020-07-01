Jason Momoa Fans Can't Believe He's Playing Frosty the Snowman

Jason Momoa will be playing Frosty the Snowman in an upcoming live-action adaptation of the holiday story, and his fans can't believe this news is true. According to Deadline, Momoa will voice the titular character in the film, and will also serve as a producer alongside Jon Berg, Greg Silverman, and Geoff Johns.

There is currently no word on who may direct the movie, but the script is being written by David Berenbaum, who previously worked with Berg on the classic Will Ferrell holiday film, Elf. "From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow," Berg said of Momoa joining the project. Silverman added, "We know Jason’s as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana — all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty." Scroll down to see what fans are saying.