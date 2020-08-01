Jason Momoa Gets Playfully Muddy in Fun Instagram Post From Dune Buggy Adventure

Actor Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Thursday to show off a wild time in the desert. Momoa, who's set to play Frosty the Snowman, took a muddy ride in a dune buggy and documented the aftermath in a series of five photos.

"Like a pig in shit. Hard to explain this one, but I had an amazing day," Momoa wrote in the caption. "Now I need a dune buggy. Dune coming soon, aloha J." He also gave a shoutout to Schaeffers Garment Hotel, referring to his pants as "dirty pink." While he didn't give any indication as to what, exactly, he was doing, he clearly had a good time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jul 30, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT

Back on July 1, it was announced that Momoa would be taking on the role of Frosty the Snowman in an upcoming project. Jon Berg and Greg Silverman of Stampede will produce the Christmas remake along with Geoff Johns of Madghost and Momoa himself. Berg and Silverman were previously senior executives at Warner Bros., who worked with Moma on 2018's Aquaman. David Berenbaum, who worked on the Christmas classic Elf with Berg, will write the script. Momoa, of course, will also voice and embody the CGI rendition of the magical talking snowman.

Berg himself also commented out about Momoa's casting. "From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow," he said. "We know Jason's as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana… all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty."

Back in February, Momoa also took on the roll of music's prince of darkness, Ozzy Osbourne. In a commercial promoting Osbourne's single "Scary Little Green Men" off of Ordinary Man, the Game of Thrones alum then proceeded to lipsync an excerpt from the tune, complete with all his rock and roll pantomiming. The clip itself came within days of Osbourne's confession regarding how he's handled his recent diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. He was also forced to postpone a number of dates on No More Tours 2 back in April of 2019 when he needed to have emergency surgery.