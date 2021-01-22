'30 Rock' Alum Jane Krakowski Hilariously Denies Alleged Relationship With MyPillow's Mike Lindell

✖

Former 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski had a hilarious response for Thursday's surprising Daily Mail report that she was in a relationship with Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO who has pushed the unfounded conspiracy theories that President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. While Krakowski's reps used her denial as a chance to declare her love for Kermit the Frog, Lindell said he was readying to sue The Daily Mail. The outlet claimed Lindell attempted to woo Krakowski with flowers and gifts, and they even spent a weekend at a mansion Krakowksi rented in The Hamptons last summer.

“Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise," Krakowski's publicist said Thursday. "She is, however, in full-fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Rege-Jean Page, and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those." Lindell told The Daily Beast, "I have never met that person and I told the Daily Mail that. My lawyers are going after them."

The Daily Mail did include denials from Krakowski and Lindell in its original report. "I've never met the man," the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star told the outlet. "I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???" Lindell said of the five-time Emmy nominee and Tony winner.

The Daily Mail spoke to alleged friends of Krakowski, and they claimed her relationship with Lindell was an "open secret" in New York's West Village. Her friends were "surprised" because the two are polar opposites politically. "t surprised many of Jane's friends because she's such an icon in the gay community, but here she is dating one of Trump's biggest business backers. I mean he was seen in the West Wing and at Trump rallies and he is probably responsible for half of the revenue of Fox News," the friend told the Daily Mail. "We'd always joke that Jane had so much money, couldn't she afford her own My Pillow?"

Another source claimed Lindell sent Krakowski flowers and champagne. They claimed Krakowski met Lindell eight years ago and have been friends in all that time. Last year, they supposedly started a relationship. They would argue and Krakowski would throw away Lindell's gifts before they would get back together, one source claimed.

The supposed relationship came to an end after a weekend at The Hamptons last year, one source told the Daily Mail. She also started dating a new man, which brought an end to the relationship with Lindell. "This summer she started a flirtation with a new guy that she spent loads of time with in the Hamptons so poor Mike was shown the door," one source said. Another source said, "Maybe if they'd stayed together he would've focused on Jane rather than trying to question the outcome of the election and advise President Trump on martial law."

That last comment is a reference to the now-infamous notes Lindell took with him to the White House five days before the end of Trump's presidency. Lindell's list included mentions of the Insurrection Act and declaring martial law. Trump only spoke with Lindell for five to 10 minutes before he had to wait two hours to meet with Trump's lawyers, Lindell told the Daily Beast. They told him they would "look into" the conspiracy theories in his notes.