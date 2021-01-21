MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Jane Krakowski Reportedly Had 'Open Secret' Romance 

✖

Mike Lindell, the controversial MyPillow CEO who repeated the false claim that President Donald Trump had the 2020 election stolen from him, was reportedly in a "secret romance" with former 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski. The relationship confused many of Krakowski's friends since the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a supporter of the gay community and President Barack Obama. Krakowski claimed to have never met Lindell in person and Lindell claimed to not know who the five-time Emmy-nominated actress is.

The relationship lasted nine months until last summer reported the Daily Mail. It ended after Krakowski, 52, and Lindell, 59, spent a weekend together at a beach house Krakowski rented in the Hamptons. One friend told the Daily Mail the relationship was an "open secret" among her friends, who were "surprised" since she is "such an icon in the gay community." The friend claimed they would joke that "Jane had so much money, couldn't she afford her own MyPillow?"

Other friends were puzzled because Lindell and Krakowski are on completely opposite sides of the political spectrum. Another source said Lindell sent her flowers every week and champagne. "he said she had known him for about eight years and that they had been friends but then they started a relationship about a year ago," the source said. "I don't know exactly what she saw in him but she seemed happy and thought he was a good man."

The two met when filming a show and the relationship continued. But the relationship often became volatile. They would fight and Krakowski would throw the gifts Lindell gave her away. However, they would eventually get back together. One friend told the Daily Mail Krakowski was "impressed" that Lindell was recovering from a crack cocaine addiction and alcoholism, and built a successful company. "Jane would always say how fantastic he was and that he was a role model that her son Bennett could look up to," a friend said.

Krakowski and Lindell both denied being in a relationship. "I've never met the man," Krakowski told the Daily Mail. "I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???" Lindell wrote.

Lindell became one of the most visible and controversial of Trump's supporters in the last days of the administration. Lindell repeatedly claimed Trump won the election, even though he did not. He also shared the debunked conspiracy theory that members of "antifa" were dressed as Trump supporters during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 15, just five days before Trump's term was over, Lindell was seen carrying notes mentioning the Insurrection Act and martial law during a trip to the White House. Bed, Bath and Beyond, Kohl's, and other retailers said they will drop MyPillow products in resposne to his ongoing support of Trump.