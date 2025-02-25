Jana Kramer Admits She Regrets Getting Breast Augmentation

Jana Kramer has some regrets when it comes to her 2021 breast augmentation. The One Tree Hill alum, 41, opened up about her changing views on plastic surgery during the Monday, Feb. 24 episode of her Whine Down podcast, revealing that she advises others to be sure about their motivations before going under the knife.

“My biggest regret with my boobs is that I don’t know if I solely did it for me,” Kramer said on her podcast. “I think that’s what I could say would be my biggest piece of advice. It has to be one hundred percent for you.”

The country singer admitted that a large part of her initial decision to undergo cosmetic surgery was her failing marriage to ex-husband Mike Caussin, whom she divorced in 2021 after six years of marriage. “I was in a marriage that a husband was cheating all the time and I would see the women that he was cheating with and I’m like, ‘I look nothing like them,’” she explained. “I thought about it for a while, like, maybe if I had bigger boobs, he wouldn’t cheat or he’d find me sexier or something like that.”

Kramer’s decision to get a breast augmentation might not be her favorite, but she now said she’s gotten to a place where she is at peace with having the surgery done for herself. “I had a lot of fun with them post-divorce because Mike never actually got to feel them,” she teased. “Which was glorious.”

Eventually, the 90210 alum said she would like to remove her implants and just go with a breast lift. “I think I kind of just want it to be more natural and not have an implant in there,” she revealed. “So when that time comes for me to take them out and redo them again, I don’t think I’d put them back in.”

Back in 2021, Kramer took to Instagram to share her decision to undergo her augmentation, saying that her views on plastic surgery changed after giving birth to her children, Jolie, 9, and Jace, 6, with Caussin, 37, and after being cheated on by her husband. (Kramer is also mom to 1-year-old son Roman with husband Allan Russell.)

“With everything that happened in my marriage, I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me. But the better part of me knew that was a distraction,” she wrote at the time. “It still bothered me though. And after having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn’t go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I’m undressed. I don’t want to feel that way anymore. That was the ‘click’ that showed I should follow through.”

“I’ve never had big boobs nor will I because that’s not what I want,” she explained. “But a boy named Bobby M called me flat as a board in 8th grade and literally took his binder to show me what that looked like. Bottom line, I’m choosing myself, I’m choosing my size, I’m doing what’s right for me. I know a woman’s body is beautiful no matter what shape or size but I want this.”

“I’m at a place where I feel empowered to do what I want. I’m being honest about what it means,” she concluded. “If you need a push to give yourself that same grace, here it is. No one knows what’s in another woman’s head. Or, for that matter, under their shirt. So do what’s right for you, and I’ll celebrate with you, too. I have to say I’m quite nervous but I’m excited and I would love to share my journey with ya’ll & because it’s #internationalwomensday I just ask you celebrate women instead of tear down. We all need support.”