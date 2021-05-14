Jana Kramer Shares NSFW Photo Showing off Breast Implants

✖

Jana Kramer underwent a breast augmentation surgery earlier this year, and the country singer shared the results of the procedure with fans on Instagram on Thursday, posting a topless black and white photo of herself. "This next chapter, this next me is free," wrote Kramer, who recently filed for divorce from husband Mike Caussin. "She’s happy. Even by herself....."

The 37-year-old continued, "I’m ready to be in love with myself, and that includes my body. I have no idea what tomorrow holds. All I know is I was good enough before, and I’m good enough now." She concluded with a message to her fans, writing, "I am grateful to all of you who have helped me find my strength. No one can take it away from me again." Kramer first told fans in March that she had undergone the procedure, opening up about her decision in a post on International Women's Day after sharing that she was "insanely hesitant" to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl)

"After many years of consideration I have decided to get a breast augmentation and lift," she wrote. "I want to be open about WHY. First off, because 'I' want to. That right there should be enough, but I feel like I need to explain the 'I' part." Kramer explained that she had considered getting a breast augmentation before, "but it was never for 'me.'"

"With everything that happened in my marriage I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me. But the better part of me knew, that was a distraction," she explained, adding that after giving birth to her kids, 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace, she "had a new set of insecurities with my body," which ultimately led her to her decision to undergo the procedure for herself.

"Things didn’t go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I’m undressed," she continued. "I don’t want to feel that way anymore. That was the 'click' that showed I should follow through. Before it was what I thought someone else wanted. Now it’s simple. 'I' — and that’s a very 'capital' 'I.'"

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April after the singer allegedly discovered infidelity on her husband's part. A source told Us Weekly that Kramer underwent her surgery weeks before filing and that Caussin was "helping take care of her post-surgery and helping her take care of the kids," which made his cheating even more of a surprise. "She didn’t know behind the scenes that he was continuously lying and cheating on her," the source said, adding that the pair "went to couple’s counseling every week" and were "actively working on their relationship." They added, "It was the exact pattern that’s happened numerous times [before]."