As people prepare for a return to Tree Hill with the upcoming potential One Tree Hill reboot/sequel series, another alum is giving their thoughts. It was previously announced that original stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton were developing a new series for Netflix, set to be a sequel series to the WB/CW teen drama following their characters, Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, respectively. Not much has been revealed since it is still in very early development, but many other alums have expressed interest or support in the show, and Jana Kramer is the latest to do so.

Kramer starred in Seasons 7 and 8 as actress Alex Dupre, guest starring in the ninth and final season. Now, with talks of a potential series, she tells E! News that she’d be open to returning, especially since she credits OTH for her singing career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hulu

“I talked to Sophia about it,” Kramer revealed. “They’re gonna get their footing of the show, but I think they’re open to bringing back characters. For me, I love watching rebooted shows and then seeing old characters come back. I wanna know where they’re at, what they’ve been up to. So, I hope I get the opportunity, it sounds like there’s a window for that. I’m ready if it comes calling.”

As for where Alex Dupre would be today, Kramer shared she feels “like there’s so much of Alex that’s a piece of me.” She continued, “Though I didn’t go through some of the things she went through, I’ve had harder times, too. So, I want to believe that she’s done some healing work but she’s still who she is, she still causes a little bit of a stir. But at the root of it. I think she’s such a good person. I have a feeling she’s still mischievous but that she means well in everything she does.”

When fans were first introduced to Alex, she was just another Hollywood diva who had done too much partying and drinking and really only thought of herself. She didn’t make the best choices for herself and for others, but every so often proved that she was a genuinely nice person. It would be fun to see just where Alex is today and how much she’s evolved. It might still be a while until returning characters are announced, but since Jana Kramer is clearly interested, you never know what could happen.