Jamie Lynn Spears Cries While Daughter Comforts Her in Unusual Instagram Story

Jamie Lynn Spears shared a very strange post on her Instagram Story on Saturday in which she is heard crying while her 3-year-old daughter, Ivey, comforts her. In the first post, it simply reads "It’ll be okay, Mom… it has to be okay, Mom" attributed to the toddler. In a second post, audio of the interaction is added. Jamie Lynn is currently involved in her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship battle, and many have been pointing out how much she has benefitted financially while the "Toxic" singer has not had control of her estate.

After public pressure, Jamie Lynn shared a video in June where she claimed to support her sister's fight against the conservatorship that their father Jamie Spears controls. Since Spears had "very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say," Jamie Lynn felt she could finally "follow her lead" and "say what I feel I needed to say." Jamie Lynn noted that she will always support her big sister, no matter what she decides to do, but pointed out that she "only" participates in Spears' life as a sister. "I paid my freaking bills since I was 10 years old," Jamie Lynn said, reports PEOPLE. "Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her... I'm not my family. I'm my own person. And I'm speaking for myself."

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago - oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters," Jamie Lynn continued. "If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."

However, Spears shared a fiery condemnation on her Instagram account, naming her sister Jamie Lynn directly as someone who had hurt her over the years. Spears mentioned her sister by name in her post, calling her out for a performance by Jamie Lynn at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she herself was honored with the Icon Award. "I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!," Spears wrote. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"