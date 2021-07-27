Jamie Lynn Spears Fires Back at Report Sister Britney Spears Paid for Her Beach Condo

✖

Jamie Lynn Spears is shooting down reports that her older sister Britney Spears financially backed her Destin, Florida condominium amid the pop star's ongoing conservatorship battle. The Sweet Magnolias star shared photos of her family on vacation to Instagram Monday with a sassy caption that she soon changed. "I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations’s (sic) at the Ritz anyway," she initially wrote, as per The Daily Mail.

"Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin," she continued in the initial post. It's not clear how long Jamie Lynn kept her first caption up before changing it to how it reads now: "Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol."

Despite her protests, tax records obtained by Fox News revealed Bridgemore Timber LLC purchased a condo located in Destin with an estimated value of over $1 million. Court documents from 2009 in Britney's conservatorship also mention the LLC as being owned by Britney and a condominium located in Florida as one of its assets owned by Britney. The Spears family patriarch, Jamie Spears, partially managed the LLC beginning in 2012, according to reports.

Jamie Lynn broke her silence on her sister's conservatorship battle after the "Toxic" singer testified in court about the alleged abuses of the conservatorship managed by her father. "If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all," Jamie Lynn said on Instagram at the time.

Shortly after, Britney took to Instagram to publicly slam when "the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!"

Britney continued, "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly ... Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny."