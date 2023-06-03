Nick Cannon Says Jamie Foxx Will Address Fans When 'Ready' Following Health Emergency

Nick Cannon has promised that Jamie Foxx will update the fans on his health "when he's ready." As a result of the actor's hospitalization in April caused by an unknown "medical complication," Cannon opened up about his friend's ongoing health scare. "One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private," Cannon told Extra TV on Thursday. "I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that." "I believe when he's ready, he's going to address the awaiting fans in the world [about his health scare] the way that only he can," he said. In response to a question about whether Foxx had suffered a stroke, Cannon did not provide details on the star's health. "I'm probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don't pry," Cannon said. "I don't ask any other questions. And other than the information that's given to me and, you know, what's asked of me."

According to Cannon, who filled in for the host of Beat Shazam, the information Foxx's family has released so far is "the information they want to be out there." "I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers… sending positive energy, love, and prayers," he continued. "And they were like, 'Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.' And, you know, Jamie's happy with the job that I did on Beat Shazam." In April, Cannon addressed Foxx's recovery, saying he was doing "so much better" and was "awake" despite conflicting reports. "Man, I'm praying," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight while talking about his new radio show, The Daily Cannon. "You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother."

"I was reluctant to go all the way there and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so we love it." Cannon told ET. "That's family right there." The Masked Singer host shared the helpful update in the wake of posting a heartfelt Instagram tribute to Foxx. His April 15 post asked social media followers to express their "words of affirmation" over the Oscar winner. "Let's all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!!" he wrote. "Continuing to send Prayers, healing energy and Love Frequencies your way Big Bro!!" the Drumline star continued. "You know how much I love you Family."