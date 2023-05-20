Jamie Foxx Movies: His Top 6 Performances

When it comes to range as an actor, Jamie Foxx has it. Beginning his career in sketch comedy and standup, the Texas native seamlessly transitioned to other genres, including drama and action, which many comedians have trouble doing. His performances have earned critical acclaim, and his resume is expansive. According to IMDb, Foxx has credits in 94 films thus far. While the actor is recovering from a medical emergency, fans and colleagues have been lifting him up in praise and sharing stories of his incredible profile. Here are six of his most showstopping performances in a film.

Ray It goes without saying that Ray is arguably one of the most well-produced biopics in history. Foxx fully transformed into the legendary blues singer, embodying his mannerisms as the blind musical genius he was. His scenes showcasing Ray's drug abuse were riveting. Not to mention the musical numbers made it nearly impossible to tell the two men apart. The film earned Foxx an Oscar for Best Actor in 2005.

Collateral Foxx stars in the film alongside Tom Cruise as an LA taxi driver who accepts a $600 payment from a seemingly unharmful rider to make five stops. Despite his charm, the rider turns out to be a hitman, with Max (Foxx) fearful that he may not survive the night. Standing out in a film as the co-lead to Cruise may have been intimidating for some, but as a New York Times review notes, Foxx was the man for the job. "Mr. Foxx can't have had an easy time playing foil to the world's biggest movie star, but he holds his own gracefully," the review reads.

Just Mercy Released in 2019 and based on true events, Foxx stars as Walter McMillian, who is on death row in Alabama and set to see his fate in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl. With evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, a new Harvard graduate attorney, Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), is determined to overturn his conviction.

Law Abiding Citizen The In Living Color alum stars as an up-and-coming prosecutor named Nick who cuts a deal with one of the murders of a near triple murder of a wife and daughter. The father, Clyde (Gerard Butler) survives, and seeks the ultimate revenge from the outside world, as well as while incarcerated, and won't stop until he feels justice is served…no matter who is collateral damage.

Dreamgirls Another musical under his belt, Foxx starred in the star-studded cast alongside Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, and Beyonce as Curtis, modeled after Motown founder Barry Gordy. He manages a girl group in the 1960s that has the chops to make it big, but finds himself choosing business over what's right in order to push the group forward.