Kevin Hart Provides Update on Jamie Foxx's Health

Comedian Kevin Hart shared an update on Jamie Foxx's health the day before the actor broke his silence. Hart said the Oscar-winner is "getting better" as he receives prayers and love from his fans around the world. Foxx, 55, was hospitalized on April 11 in Georgia, where he was filming the Netflix movie Back in Action.

"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt," Hart told Impaulsive podcast hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on Tuesday. "I don't know the details or the exact details as to what's going on, but to my knowledge, there's a lot of progression and a world of better."

Hart told the hosts that he would not share details the Foxx family hasn't released to respect their privacy. "Jamie's always been a private person to a certain degree," the Ride Along star said of his friend. He then sent his "love" and "energy" out to Foxx. "I know he knows that and I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry... an outpour of support."

Foxx's family has been very careful about releasing information about his health. The day after he was hospitalized, his daughter, Corrine Foxx, shared a brief statement noting that he "experienced a medical complication" and would recover. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," she wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

The Ray actor broke his silence on Wednesday after Fox announced Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne would sit in for Foxx and Corrine in the upcoming season of Beat Shazam. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," Foxx wrote in an Instagram post. "Appreciate ya my boy [Cannon]," he added in an Instagram Story post. "See u all soon." Corrine also thanked Cannon for stepping up, adding that they are "so pumped for season six." The season debuts on May 23.

Many of Foxx's other famous friends have sent him well-wishes. During Martin Lawrence's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month, Lawrence wished him the best. "Well, I hear he's doing better," Lawrence told Extra on April 20. "My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person."

Foxx was in Atlanta at the time of his hospitalization to finish work on Back in Action. Production was briefly paused, but resumed with stunt doubles and body doubles standing in for Foxx. The Netflix movie also stars Cameron Diaz in her first movie role since the 2014 Annie remake, which also starred Foxx.