Latest Update on Jamie Foxx After Health Scare, Public Sightings

Jamie Foxx's health scare earlier this year has had fans worried about the actor, but a new report offers an update on how Foxx has been amid recent public sightings. Speaking to ET, an unnamed source stated that the 55-year-old entertainer is "doing so much better and is getting back to being himself." The source added, "He has been talking to people about his work projects and looking forward to the future. He feels grateful that his recovery has been going well."

Earlier this month, Foxx was spotted helping a woman in Chicago. Fans sharing a video of him on social media and claiming that he helped one of them find her purse. In the clip, Foxx is seen briefly, hopping into a black SUV while rocking a pair of sunglasses after presumably returning a purse to its rightful owner. "Thank you, Jamie!" someone yells to him in the clip. Someone else says, "Oh my God! He found your purse!" See the interaction in the video below.

In April, Foxx's daughter Corrine revealed that her dad had been hospitalized, but no explanation was given as to why the Oscar winner needed medical care. Over the last couple of months, many reports have indicated that Foxx suffered a stroke. However, this has not officially been confirmed by Foxx's family or reps. A representative for Foxx recently shut down a conspiracy about the illness that landed the actor in the hospital. Recently, a false claim went viral that Foxx's health issues could be attributed to a Covid-19 vaccine. In response to this, Foxx's representative told NBC News via email that this claim was "completely inaccurate."

Foxx's former sitcom co-star Porcsha Coleman previously offered a health update on the actor, after his mysterious medical emergency. Speaking to ET's Kevin Frazier while attending the 2023 BET Awards, Coleman — who stared with Foxx in Netflix's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me — offered a brief update about the actor. "I've talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well," she said.

"I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information," Coleman added, noting that there has been a lot of speculation about Foxx's health since he suffered a medical event in April. "One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy. If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low. Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe."