Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' Relationship and Breakup, Explained
The couple were together for six years.
It's been some time since Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' split, but their relationship was thrust back into the spotlight after the Oscar-winner suffered a reported near-fatal medical emergency this year. The singer, actor and comedian made a recent surprise at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements. It marked his first official public outing since he was hospitalized for a mystery illness in April. Foxx spoke for about 12 minutes and got emotional as he accepted the event's Vanguard Award for his performance in Prime Video's The Burial. His family was by his side, and he's reportedly dating a new woman, but his romance with Holmes was once considered Hollywood royalty, though private. After a six-year romance, the pair went their separate ways. A source told Radar Online that Holmes became "deeply concerned" about the actor while he was hospitalized. "They spent a lot of time together, and she'll always care about him," an insider added.
Foxx was the co-star of Holmes' ex-husband, Tom Cruise, in the 2004 film Collateral. Dubbed "TomKat," Cruise was head over heels in love and not afraid to show it publicly, which included his infamous appearance on Oprah and his jumping for joy on her famed couch over the starlet. Holmes and Cruise started dating in 2005, they wed in 2006 and had a daughter, Suri. As it turns out, Holmes and Cruise spent time with Foxx as a friend. And when she filed for divorce from Cruise in 2012, she began dating Foxx in 2013. Some said the rebound was messy, but the pair lasted quite a while. They split in 2019, and public outings for the two were rare as the kept the details of their romance on the hush. But there were enough insiders leaking information about the former love birds to keep the media interested.
A new love begins
Holmes and Foxx first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in the Hamptons in 2013. It was a year after her divorce from Cruise. Multiple reports stated that Holmes agreed not to date publicly for five years in their agreement, which may be the reason she and Foxx kept things under the radar for so long.
That's my boo
Two years into their courtship, a source confirmed Holmes and Foxx were dating. An insider told PEOPLE: "This is not some intense romance. Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn. But contrary to those conclusions, they're not about to run off and make some serious commitment."
The city of love
In 2017, the couple took their love to Paris, France, a destination for lovers. At the time, Holmes visited her beau as he filmed a project with Leonardo DiCaprio. Paparazzi captured them boarding a flight out of Paris together.
A year of public outings
2017 marked the first year the pair had been seen together out and about on numerous occasions. She was by his side for his 50th birthday, supported him at events, and they were even spotted taking a stroll in Malibu.
More spottings
In 2018, they reportedly tried to balance their private and public lives and opted for more privacy, which was hard to achieve with their level of fame. Still, they were seen together often, including a trip to New Orleans. Foxx also celebrated Holmes' 40th birthday that year.
A shocking split
Holmes and Foxx were spotted together at industry events twice in 2019: once at the Pre-Grammy party, and a second on the red carpet at the Met Gala. It seemed they were going strong, but they split shortly after.