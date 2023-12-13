Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' Relationship and Breakup, Explained

It's been some time since Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' split, but their relationship was thrust back into the spotlight after the Oscar-winner suffered a reported near-fatal medical emergency this year. The singer, actor and comedian made a recent surprise at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements. It marked his first official public outing since he was hospitalized for a mystery illness in April. Foxx spoke for about 12 minutes and got emotional as he accepted the event's Vanguard Award for his performance in Prime Video's The Burial. His family was by his side, and he's reportedly dating a new woman, but his romance with Holmes was once considered Hollywood royalty, though private. After a six-year romance, the pair went their separate ways. A source told Radar Online that Holmes became "deeply concerned" about the actor while he was hospitalized. "They spent a lot of time together, and she'll always care about him," an insider added.

Foxx was the co-star of Holmes' ex-husband, Tom Cruise, in the 2004 film Collateral. Dubbed "TomKat," Cruise was head over heels in love and not afraid to show it publicly, which included his infamous appearance on Oprah and his jumping for joy on her famed couch over the starlet. Holmes and Cruise started dating in 2005, they wed in 2006 and had a daughter, Suri. As it turns out, Holmes and Cruise spent time with Foxx as a friend. And when she filed for divorce from Cruise in 2012, she began dating Foxx in 2013. Some said the rebound was messy, but the pair lasted quite a while. They split in 2019, and public outings for the two were rare as the kept the details of their romance on the hush. But there were enough insiders leaking information about the former love birds to keep the media interested.