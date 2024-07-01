Jamie Foxx Explains What Sparked His Frightening Hospitalization

In 2023, Jamie Foxx experienced a frightening health scare, leading to a lengthy hospitalization. Now, The Jamie Foxx Show star has opened up and explained what sparked the scary situation.

In a video that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), Foxx is heard saying, "Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days." He then added, "I don't remember anything. I'm in Atlanta, they told me… my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot."

Foxx went on to recall, "The next doctor said, 'There's something going on up there,'" while pointing to his head. He concluded, "I won't say it on camera. But it was…"

In April 2023, Foxx's daughter Corrine revealed that her dad had been hospitalized, but no explanation was given as to why the Oscar winner needed medical care. Many reports have indicated that Foxx suffered a stroke. However, this has not officially been confirmed.

Foxx made his first public appearance in December, accepting a Critics Choice Association's Vanguard Award. During the speech, he noted that his medical crisis caused him to temporarily lose the ability to walk, but he did not state exactly what led to this.