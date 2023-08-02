Jamie Foxx Credits Sister With Saving His Life in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Jamie Foxx has sent out a sweet birthday tribute to his sister, who the actor credits with saving his life. Over on Instagram, Foxx shared a series of photos of his younger sister, Deidra Dixon, including one of them together. In the post caption, Foxx wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful sister...you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses."

He then added, "And without you I would not be here... had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life.... I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis." It is unclear what "decisions" Dixon made that helped to save Foxx'a life, but it's possible that he's referring to the recent illness he experienced. In April, Foxx's daughter Corrine revealed that her dad had been hospitalized, but no explanation was given as to why the Oscar winner needed medical care.

A representative for Foxx previously shut down a conspiracy about the illness that landed the actor in the hospital. A false claim that Foxx's health issues could be attributed to a Covid-19 vaccine went viral. In response to this, Foxx's representative told NBC News via email that this claim was "completely inaccurate."

In June, Foxx was spotted in public as he was helping a woman in Chicago. Fans shared a video of him on social media and claimed that he helped one of them find her purse. In the clip, Foxx is seen briefly, hopping into a black SUV while rocking a pair of sunglasses after presumably returning a purse to its rightful owner. "Thank you, Jamie!" someone yells to him in the clip. Someone else says, "Oh my God! He found your purse!"

More recently, a new report offered an update on how Foxx has been amid his public sightings. Speaking to ET, an unnamed source stated that the 55-year-old entertainer is "doing so much better and is getting back to being himself." The source added, "He has been talking to people about his work projects and looking forward to the future. He feels grateful that his recovery has been going well." At this time, Foxx's ailment remains a mystery to fans and there is no word on if he plans to share what happened.