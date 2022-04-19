Jamie Dornan Fires Back at Fan Backlash Over 'Disturbing' Actions on Social Media

✖

Jamie Dornan is firing back at fan backlash on social media, calling some of their collective actions "disturbing." During a recent interview with Esquire, Dornan addressed the criticism he faced when it was announced he'd been cast as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film series. "Prejudgment is such a f—ing disease," Dornan said. "It's a disease in all our culture."

"In my line of work, sure. But in general, people prejudge people based on f—ing anything really, and it's very sad." He then came to the defense of some of his fellow actors who've faced similar backlash, specifically pointing out Robert Pattinson and Daniel Craig. "Look at the reaction when Rob got cast as Batman. It was like 90% negative. Daniel Craig got cast as James Bond – I mean that was 100% negative. It was vile what was written. It was actually disturbing when you see the f—ing venomous anger that people have over casting decisions."

The actor then quipped, "And then guess what? Daniel Craig is f—ing brilliant, and it changes the whole energy of Bond." He also came back to Pattinson, saying, "And all the naysayers love what Rob has done with Batman."

Back in 2021, Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the 007 films, and shared her perspective on the backlash that Craig faced. "[The reaction to Daniel's casting] was unbelievably negative, I have to say," Williams told the outlet. "The press response was awful and I felt so sorry for him, but in a funny kind of a way I think it almost spurred him on to do his damndest to prove everybody wrong."

Williams continued, "The whole way through the film, stuff would come out about [how] he couldn't walk and talk, he couldn't run, he couldn't drive a car properly, so much stuff which was completely and utterly untrue. And he just kept his head down, got on with the job and then the film came out and everybody went, 'Oh wow, I think we quite like him after all.'

As for Dornan, he's been busy with a variety of projects lately. In the past year he has starred in three noteworthy projects: outlandish comedy movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, mystery thriller series The Tourist, and black-and-white drama film Belfast. Next up, fans will be able to catch him alongside Gal Gadot in a new spy film titled Heart of Stone, which is in production now.