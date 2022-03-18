Jamie Dornan Reveals Why ‘Batman’ Star Robert Pattinson Didn’t ‘Fit in’ With Friends

Success stories in Hollywood are hard to come by, but in one situation, a whole group of roommates made it big. In the early days of their careers, Jamie Dornan, Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Redmayne were all living In Los Angeles together, and Robert Pattinson was a friend they would see at parties. Since then, the actors have all gone on to bigger and better things, with Dornan, Garfield, and Pattinson having major career moments this year. After the story of their old camaraderie became public knowledge, the actors have all been asked about the good old days on their recent press tours.

However, it seems like some remember it differently than others. While Pattinson made it seem like he was the odd one out, Dornan has a different take. “The pity invite? No. I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’ Because we were not working, and he’s working all the time,” the Belfast star told Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards. “He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us.”

Dornan also quipped that Pattinson was the “good-looking” one who could get them into Los Angeles clubs. “We never left him at home. Why would you leave him at home? He was the good-looking one,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star told Access Hollywood. “He got us all in. He got us all the attention. He was too successful for us early on.”

Pattinson explained their friendship at the premiere of The Batman earlier this month. “They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited,” Pattinson joked. “I was invited as an afterthought. There’d be like one slice of pizza left and I’d be like, ‘Is there any for me?’”