Jada Pinkett Smith Still Calls Tupac Shakur Her 'Soulmate' After Will Smith Separation Bombshell

Will Smith has remained silent amid a series of bombshell revelations by wife Jada Pinkett Smith ahead of the release of her new memoir. According to The Blast, the topic of Tupac Shakur also entered the situation once again, possibly fueled by the recent arrest connected to his murder.

But according to Pinkett Smith's appearance on Rolling Out with Christal Jordan, she feels Tupac is her soulmate and they've experienced past lives together. Jordan asks if there can be a "soulmate friendship," which prompts an excited answer from the Girls Trip star.

Jada Pinkett on 2Pac being her soulmate: She also says she and Tupac had past lives together.



"Absolutely! We have soulmates. Our children can be our soulmates. I think this kind of romanticized idea is like a 'soulmate.' There's all kinds of definitions of a soulmate," she says. "But yeah, you know, definitely...If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think 'Pac and I have traveled a few together. You know, in various forms."

Pinkett Smith still claims she didn't have a romantic relationship with Shakur, noting it was impossible because they had no chemistry. "Has there ever been a time that you regretted the decision that you made not to take it to that level with him and to keep it in the friendship space?" the host asked.

"It just wasn't possible; there was no chemistry between us," Pinkett Smith responds. "Let me tell you, don't think that 'Pac and I, like I write in the book, we had those moments, and I wish I could get people to understand the repelling nature. It was almost like God made us that way...It was like, 'Look, I'mma put y'all together, y'all are gonna be a dynamic duo, but I'mma tell you right now, I'mma make it so y'all are not gonna be able to get together.' Cause that just wasn't the purpose."

The Girls Trip star already weighed in on the arrest of a suspect in Shakur's 1996 murder. After Duane Keith "Keffe D" Davis was taken into custody, the actress spoke out. "Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac," she wrote.

Will Smith has not spoken out about his wife's comments, including that they've been separated for seven years at this point. She also reveals that Chris Rock allegedly asked her out at one point, and that she thought her husband's infamous slap was part of a "skit."