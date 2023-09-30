Jada Pinkett Smith Posts About 'Closure' After Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Arrested

Jada Pinkett Smith feels optimistic following the arrest of a suspect in connection with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. In the early hours of Friday morning, after it was revealed that Las Vegas police had arrested Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the 52-year-old took to Instagram to share the news.

"Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure," Smith wrote in response to news of the arrest. "R.I.P. Pac," she concluded, adding an emoji of a dove.

Smith has a long and storied relationship with Shakur. Growing up together in the '80s and '90s, they were very good friends and remained close as adults. Smith has always insisted that they were never romantically involved and has been candid regarding her close connection with Shakur before he passed away.

On an episode of her Facebook Watch show in 2018, the mother-of-two, who has described Shakur as her "best friend" in the past, discussed her relationship with the late rapper, admitting that his death still affects her on a regular basis. "I've had a lot of loss. So many of my close friends gone. They didn't make it to 30. They didn't make it past 25. A lot of people talk about my relationship with Pac and figure that out. That was a huge loss in my life," the Girls Trip star said.

She continued, "Because he was one of those people I expected to be here. My upset is more anger because I feel like he left me and I know that's not true and it's a very selfish way to think about it… I really did believe he'd be here for the long run. And when I think about it I still get really mad."

When the "Dear Mama" rapper and Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight were in a car together on Sept. 13, 1996, a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them and began shooting out the back window, striking Shakur. He died in the hospital from internal injuries later that day.

In this case, a series of recent circumstances have caused a resurgence in the investigation concerning the murder of Shakur. On July 17, Las Vegas police executed a raid on the home of Duane Davis' wife in Henderson, a nearby city, which led to an intense standoff between both parties. The search warrant stated that items were seized "concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur," suggesting that the long-standing mystery surrounding the rapper's death is currently being addressed through a new focus.