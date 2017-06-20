Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’

The movie based on the life of the late Tupac Shakur might have been a surprising success at the box office, but one of the people portrayed in the film has expressed her disappointment with All Eyez On Me.

Actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with Tupac is featured heavily in the film, with her role being played by Kat Graham. The film, which shares the same title as Tupac’s famous double album for Death Row Records, features the prolific rapper’s rise to stardom.

Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to express her disappointment in the film with a series of posts criticizing its distortion of reality with what actually happened according to her.

Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.

I love you. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pinkett Smith met Tupac at the Baltimore School for the Arts where they became fast friends. The film depicts their friendship, though as Pinkett Smith stated it does not do so accurately.

Many biopics tend to stretch the truth regarding actual events, and while it’s not surprising to learn All Eyez On Me isn’t perfectly accurate, it could cause concern that Pinkett Smith was not consulted in order to make the story as accurate as possible.

There is always a tendency to make movies based on real events more dramatic, though there’s also a certain level of respect that should be paid whenever a film is portraying people whether they’re alive or dead.

Pinkett Smith did praise Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr., who played Tupac, for their portrayals, however. She said they did “a beautiful job with what you were given.”

Tupac was murdered in Las Vegas on September 7, 1997. His final album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory was released by Death Row months later on November 5, being completed just a few weeks before his death.

