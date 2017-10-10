Jackie Chan’s Daughter Comes out on Social Media

Action movie star Jackie Chan‘s daughter, Etta Ng, came out as a lesbian on social media last week. Now, she’s thanking her followers for their support after being “mocked” by Hong Kong media.
I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way. I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me. Thankfully I’ve grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance. 🌈❤️🙌🏻💪🏻 我對於大家的支持和愛感到十分驚喜與感激。你們在我和我女朋友 @andiautumn 的instagram户口留下的正能量實在令我感恩。多謝來自世界各地的你們給我的祝福，令我感到恩惠，當香港傳媒不斷去評論我的生活時，令我感受到無比的壓力。我從小在一個佈滿負面和封閉的環境下長大，但是隨著社會進步，我希望能夠利用我的故事來説出真相從而幫助其他和我處境一樣的人。我曾經對於世界和未來感到非常無助和迷惘，但慶幸身邊一直有不同的人去支持和鼓勵我，令我想通了，成長了。最後我想再次多謝大家的關懷和接受。🌈❤️🙌🏻🦄 #lgbt #androgynous #lgbtqai #loveislove #lovewins #lovealwayswins #lesbian #love #support #🌈 #androgynous #queer #gay #gaygram #loveyourself #advocacy
Etta, who is 17, confirmed on Instagram on Friday that she is dating 30-year-old social media influencer Andi Autumn.
Etta, who is reportedly estranged from her father Chan, wrote that she’s “speechless” to see the outpouring of love after growing up in Hong Kong.
In another post from last week, Etta shared a silhouette of herself against a rainbow with the hashtags #lgbtqai, #lgbt, #lesbian and #androgynous.
Autumn shared her love for Etta on Instagram as well, writing, “I’ve never met anyone like [Etta Ng]. She has given me a chance to fully express the running thoughts in my head. No judgements, just understanding.”
“Everything was against us. We’ve been pushed down again and again but its worth it knowing we will get through it together, side by side,” Autumn wrote.
In 2015, Etta said that she will never regard Chan as anything except her biological father.
“He is not my dad,” she said at the time. “I have no feelings for him. He is my biological father but he is not in my life.”
The teen’s actress mother, Elaine Ng Yi-Lei, was a beauty queen in Hong Kong when she met Chan, 61, in 1998.
But when Etta was born a year later, the couple had split, and soon afterwards, the A-Lister confessed he had “only committed a fault that every single man in the world commits”.
“He never existed in my life,” Etta said. “I will never regard him as a father.”
“I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.’ “
Chan also has a son, Jaycee, 34, with wife Joan Lin, whom he married in 1982.
