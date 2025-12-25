‘Jackass’ TV Star to Pay Hefty Child Support Sum Each Month

In his latest wild and crazy stunt, Bam Margera now has to pay his estranged wife a hefty fee in child support.

According to a TMZ report, the former Jackass and Viva La Bam star agreed to pay his ex-wife Nikki Boyd $2,500 a month to assist her with raising their 8-year-old son Phoenix. The two divorced in 2023, although a judge ruled in 2024 that they were technically never married.

Initially, Boyd requested $15,000 a month, telling the court that Margera’s net worth was over $55,000,000. It seems they eventually settled on a much lower amount.

The couple’s break-up has been extremely messy for a half-decade now, and not just because of the judge ruling that they were never married because they said “I do” in Reykjavík, Iceland. Boyd filed for sole custody of their son in 2021, despite the fact that the couple was still married. The divorce eventually came in 2023, and it exacerbated Margera’s substance abuse issues, with the skateboarder getting a DUI in late 2024.

Margera rose to fame with the CKY series of videos, which featured him and his skateboarding friends performing tricks and various painful stunts. Eventually, TV producer Jeff Tremaine saw his videos and got him in touch with Johnny Knoxville to create a show that would eventually become MTV’s classic stunt series Jackass.

Margera has already married another woman; he proposed to model Dannii Marie in 2023, and they married the next year.