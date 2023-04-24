Bam Margera Is a Wanted Man After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for 'Jackass' Star

Former Jackass star Bam Margera is currently a wanted man after police issued an arrest warrant for him. According to TMZ, the Pennsylvania State Police stated that on Sunday morning around 11 am ET, troopers responded to a disturbance call near Pocopson Township. When authorities arrived, they encountered an alleged victim who accused Margera — whose real name is Brandon Cole — of being involved in an undefined physical confrontation.

However, the ex-pro skater was not anywhere to be found, as he'd allegedly fled the scene into some nearby woods. TMZ reports that he has not yet been found, so the PA State Police have issued a warrant for his arrest. They are even asking anyone who has knowledge of his whereabouts to please come forward with the information. Additionally, TMZ notes that Maregera is currently only facing misdemeanors from the incident: four counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one count of simple assault, and one count of harassment while subjecting another to physical contact.

The new arrest warrant is just one more legal issue in a string of incidents for Margera. Earlier this month, it was reported that Oceanside, California resident Daniel Cardenas was seeking a protection order against the former MTV star, claiming that, sometime in March, Margera burst into his home in the middle of the night and violently woke him up yelling, "You have 12 hours to leave the house or I will kill you with my brass knuckles." He says his roommate witnessed the incident, and that Margera later came back and gave him "12 seconds" to leave.

Prior to that, in late March, It was reported that Margera was arrested for public intoxication, after getting into a dispute at a Thai food restaurant. According to the outlet, police were called to the business regarding a dispute, and when they arrived they found the former pro skater in a heated exchange with an unidentified woman. In video footage of the incident, Margera could be seen sitting on the ground and speaking to officers, before being arrested and booked.

TMZ noted that Margera's estranged wife Nicole "Nikki" Boyd and their son Phoenix were dining at the restaurant at the time of the arrest, but it is unclear if Boyd is the woman whom Margera was arguing with. Earlier in March, Margera was arrested on a domestic violence charge following an altercation with an unidentified woman. According to PEOPLE, Margera was taken into police custody on March 2, in San Diego County. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and released on bail the following day.