‘It’s Good to Be Back’: Beloved Culinary Host Returns to Her Show After Maternity Leave

Nicole Enayati is back at A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich following the Mythical Kitchen YouTube star’s maternity leave.

The beloved culinary host made her return to A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich on Wednesday after welcoming her first child with husband David Enayati, a daughter named Eve, in October.

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“SHE’S BAAAACK!” the Mythical Kitchen Instagram account wrote on Wednesday alongside a video of Nicole returning to the studio, adding in the comments, “EVERYONE SAY ‘WELCOME BACK NICOLE’” Nicole returned the warm welcome with a comment of her own, writing, “I MISSED YOU GUYS”

Nicole’s first A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich episode, titled “Nicole’s Finally Back And We’re Eating Chinese Food,” was the first time viewers had seen her on the culinary podcast in more than two months, as pre-taped episodes and a rotating panel of guest hosts helped fill in while she she was out on maternity leave for “five months or so.”

Upon her return, Nicole told co-host Josh Scherer that her daughter Eve was “the best baby in the world” and that it’s “good to be back,” despite it feeling a little “weird” to be jumping into work once more.

Nicole announced in October that she and David had welcomed their daughter, writing on Instagram at the time, “Welcome to the world, Eve Enayati. You are everything!”

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In a pre-taped podcast that premiered on the channel in January, Scherer discussed the logistics of Nicole’s maternity leave with the audience, at which point Nicole predicted that it would be “such a transition to work all the time and then not” and that she would miss the podcast “a lot.”

“I’ll be back, hopefully,” she added at the time. “Knock on wood, I’ll be back.”

“I know how much it means to you and know that you’ve always said that you wanted to be a mother,” Scherer told his emotional co-host at the time, “and I’ve always looked at you as somebody who’s going to be a great mother.”